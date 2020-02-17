One killed, another seriously injured in Jackson Co. wreck

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman was killed and a Sneads woman was seriously injured when two vehicles collided with a deer early Monday morning.

Jessie Alton Barnes, 47, of Graceville was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram south on State 77 when he collided with a deer that was crossing the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deer became airborne and went through the windshield of a 2010 Ford Escape that was heading north on State 77, troopers wrote.

The driver of the Escape, Katherine Mills Comerford, 58, of Sneads, was seriously injured in the crash. A passenger, Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, of Chipley, was killed.

While the crash is under investigation charges are not expected, troopers wrote.