CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-year-old Chipley man was seriously injured in a wreck in Washington County Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a sedan south on State 77 at about 5:20 a.m. when he collided with a pick-up truck that was stopped in the left turn lane of County Road 279. The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Fairfield, Ala., had minor injuries in the crash, troopers wrote.

The Chipley man was rushed to a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.