One dead, two injured in Holmes County wreck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a wreck in Holmes County Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m. on State Road 81. The driver of a 2000 Saturn LS1 was headed south when they traveled into the northbound lane and collided a 2016 Nissan Quest. The Saturn then collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Saturn was killed in the crash. That person's name has not been released pending the notification of their family. The driver of the Nissan was not injured. Both of the driver, David Cox, 62, of Ponce De Leon and the passenger, Janet Cox, 59, of Ponce De Leon, of the Dodge Ram were seriously injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.