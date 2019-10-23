One dead, one still missing in boating incident in Franklin County

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The United States Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are still searching for a missing boater in the water off Alligator Point.

The search started Sunday evening when FWC was informed of a 49-foot vessel partially submerged in the water.

On Monday, two of the three crew members were located by the Panama City Coast Guard station.

According to FWC, Beauman Rogers, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was rescued and transported to the hospital. His brother, Wallace Rogers, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died.

Officers said the boater still missing is Darren Peterson of Montrose, Colorado.

The recreational vessel was recently purchased by Peterson and left the Hudson River in route to Louisiana. On Saturday evening, the trio departed Crystal River. Officers said at some point, the boat stated sinking just a few miles off shore Alligator Point.

