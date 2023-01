BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231.

The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a ditch, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.