One dead following apparent home invasion robbery attempt

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is dead following an apparent home invasion robbery at a home in Fort Walton Beach.

It happened at a home on Culp Avenue around 11:50 Tuesday night.

Authorities say the 911 call came in and the caller stated that someone was trying to enter the home. The caller also reported gunfire.

When Deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man deceased.

Okaloosa County deputies are investigating and processing the scene. There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim or the suspect in this case.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, you’re urged to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more on this developing story.