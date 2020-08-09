One dead after shooting in Grand Ridge

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting that took place Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred at John Thomas Porter Recreational Complex in Grand Ridge. According to Deputies, the victim and the suspect knew each other and had decided to meet up at the park.

Deputies are still investigating the motives behind the shooting, but the victim was shot with a firearm and the suspect is currently detained at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.