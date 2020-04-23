One dead after crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following an early morning crash April 21 in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the crash happened around 4:30 am., near State Road 79 and Two Creek Road. According to the report, Maddison Warren, 19, from Panama City, was driving north on State Road 79, and traveled off the roadway near Two Creek Road.

Warren’s vehicle then went onto the east shoulder and into a ditch, where it collided into a culvert, going airborne and overturning in nearby woods, troopers said.

Troopers report Warren was partially thrown out of the vehicle, and the car came to a stop on the east shoulder of State Road 79 in the woods.

According to FHP, it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Warren was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.