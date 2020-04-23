One dead after crash in Washington County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following an early morning crash April 21 in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the crash happened around 4:30 am., near State Road 79 and Two Creek Road. According to the report, Maddison Warren, 19, from Panama City, was driving north on State Road 79, and traveled off the roadway near Two Creek Road.

Warren’s vehicle then went onto the east shoulder and into a ditch, where it collided into a culvert, going airborne and overturning in nearby woods, troopers said.

Troopers report Warren was partially thrown out of the vehicle, and the car came to a stop on the east shoulder of State Road 79 in the woods.

According to FHP, it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Warren was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

BDS celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week"

BDS receives checks for senior projects

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS receives checks for senior projects"

BDS announces plans for graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS announces plans for graduation"
More Local News