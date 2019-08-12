One couple, two Salvation Army officers deployed to Panama City to assist in storm recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Salvation Army welcomes two new corps officers to aid in Hurricane Michael relief.

Majors Ed Binnix and his wife Carla come to the panhandle after assisting in many other disaster-struck areas such as Shreveport, Louisiana, Bowling Green, Kentucky and several cities throughout Tennessee.

As a corps officer for 25 years, Major Ed Binnix has been deployed 28 times responding to and aiding in disaster recovery.

Prior to moving to Panama City, he served the last two years in Port Charlotte where he helped bring the community to full revival after Hurricane Charley.

Major Binnix compares his experience there to the damage he sees here in the panhandle, and he is optimistic about Bay County’s future.

“The facilities there are better than ever. The building codes are better than ever; stronger than ever. The infrastructure is better than it has ever been. And the area is actually thriving. So I think in the long term, I’m very optimistic for what’s going to happen in Panama City,” Binnix said. “I think this area’s not only going to recover, it’s going to recover even stronger than it was before.”

Bixxix also said Panama City Salvation Army’s new domestic violence program is now up and running. It’s fully-funded by the local community, but the team is in need of volunteers and donations to keep it thriving.

