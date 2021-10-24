One car flips and another set ablaze after collision in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A car accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Jenks Avenue involving a rollover and vehicle fire resulted in a minor injury.

Authorities said a black Kia traveling westbound on 15th street turned left on Jenks Avenue in front of a red Chrysler headed eastbound on 15th Street.

The collision resulted in the Kia flipping upside down and the Chrysler bursting into flames.

The Panama City Police Department thanks the Panama City Fire Department for their quick response to the fire.

