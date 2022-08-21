OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday.

Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment that reportedly made Attaway angry.

Attaway allegedly started a fight with the victim before pulling out a knife and cutting him in several areas.

The victim underwent emergency surgery.

Attaway is facing aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.