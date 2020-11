GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death.

Trayvon Dorsey was arrested by Dothan police Saturday night. He is charged with the murder of Shannon Weatherington.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a Hardees in Graceville. Police said Dorsey is also a suspect in a shooting in Dothan and faces an attempted murder charge in that case.