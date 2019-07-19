One arrested after report of attempted kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police say they have arrested the woman who reported an attempted kidnapping.

Police say 21-year-old Geosie Mitchell initially reported Monday that two males attempted to kidnap her and put her in a gray van in Ferry Park.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office located the van Wednesday, and Fort Walton Beach Police interviewed the occupants of the van.

After interviewing Mitchell on Thursday, police say she admitted that she lied about the entire incident and no one attempted to kidnap her.

Mitchell was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement authorities.