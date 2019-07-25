One arrested after allegedly burglarizing Patches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Panama City Beach bar.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Patches Pub on Thomas Drive Monday when employees noticed a safe had been stolen. Security cameras saw a white male entering and going through items inside.

Deputies say 29-year-old Christopher Tommasini was identified as the suspect, and they found the safe and other evidence in his home.

Deputies say Tommasini admitted to the burglary and stealing the safe. During their search, investigators also found heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Tommasini is charged with burglary of a structure, grand theft, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.