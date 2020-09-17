More flooding could be possible in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are assessing their first major flood damages since 2005.

Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts, said despite appearances, this week’s flooding in Jackson County could have actually been a lot worse.

“We’ve had very little rain in the last few weeks,” Roberts said. “It’s been sort of a dry spell so a lot of our low-lying areas and a lot of our ponds have had an opportunity to get low and somewhat dry.”

Hurricane Sally dumped 8 to 10 inches of rain on the county resulting in the closure of more than 50 roads.

However, Roberts said the most shocking site was the landslide that partially eroded the Highway 90 bridge in Marianna.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of things that we’ve seen that we hadn’t seen before. At least not in a long time.”

Jackson County officials are now warning residents to not get complacent because while some areas might be dry, there’s more flooding on the way.

Rodney Andreason, Jackson County’s emergency management director, said the Chipola River will rise this weekend.

“Our biggest concern with the river, we were looking at a almost a historical flood for the rivers initially,” Andreason said.

Andreason said the Chipola River was supposed to crest at 25 feet on Saturday, but the latest forecasts now show the river cresting at 22 feet.

“I think Jackson Countians need to understand that we’re not immune to any of this,” Andreason said.

Officials are suggesting residents in low-lying areas to devise plans to protect their property and their possessions by moving their vehicles to higher ground or considering evacuating to the homes of friends and family.