Local business owner holds event to thank Jackson County courthouse employees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Local leaders along with local businesses held an event on Friday to thank Jackson County courthouse employees for their work during the pandemic.

Car dealership owner, Ricky Miller, wanted to find a way to say thank you to the courthouse employees by hosting a lunch with a special concert.

Jackson County’s Clerk of Courts, Clayton Rooks, said he was grateful they were able to have the event at the courthouse.

“With COVID going on, I knew it was going to be a little tough,” Rooks said. “We’ve been texting back and forth and called a couple times and it just came together perfectly. If it had been a week later we probably wouldn’t have been able to have it here in the courthouse.”

The event was a way to say thank you to the courthouse employees for their work during the pandemic. Rooks said the coronavirus took a toll on his staff.

“Like I said, we came to work everyday,” Rooks said. “We took our temperature to make sure we could clear it so now it’s like a big sigh of relief. “We’ve got a backlog of cases that we’ve been trying to work and get through so hopefully we can be caught up by the end of this year.”

Country singer Andy Griggs stopped by to help say thank you to the employees. He said he will never forget playing in the Jackson County Courthouse.

“You know I told everybody in there I would never forget this little gig because the festivals, and all the stages they run together over time and I hate to admit that but they do no I’ve never sang in a courthouse,” Griggs said.

Griggs said he appreciates event like the courthouse concert because they keep him on his toes.