Old Copacabana Hotel tear down begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) The Copacabana Hotel in St. Andrews is finally coming to the ground. Demolition began on Monday to take down the old structure.

As per Monday morning’s Panama City code enforcement hearing, the owner has 30 days as of Monday to bring the entire structure down, with only a concrete slab remaining.

At last week’s city commission meeting, city manager Mark McQueen said he spoke with the owner who said he has a contractor for the demolition and has already pulled a demolition permit.

if the owner does not have the building completely torn down within the next 30 days, they will receive a $500 fine per day until the structure is completely demolished.

Surrounding businesses say the teardown of the Copacabana will benefit the St. Andrews community.