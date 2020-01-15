Old Copacabana hotel sees first public hearing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The battle to tear down the old Copacabana Hotel in St. Andrews has been a priority for years, and now, residents may soon see the building come to the ground.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners held the first public hearing for the draft development agreement for the building.

The owner of the property has agreed to demolish and remove all debris from the property within 60 days after the development agreement is approved. The development agreement outlines what the requirements will be for both the owner and the city, which includes impact fees, credit and stormwater management considerations.

“Maybe we could build a boardwalk back behind,” Nichols said. “You could connect all those together so you can walk from one property to another around the lake.”

Commissioners will hold the final public hearing and will vote on the agreement during their next meeting on January 28th.