News

Oklahoma Man Arrested after PCB Stabbing

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 12:47 AM EST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 12:48 AM EST

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The Panama City Beach Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jose Jesus Banda of Oklahoma on Thursday night. 

The arrest stemmed from a stabbing at the Summit Condominiums around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with stab wounds on his arms.

The suspect left the scene and Banda was found on the property a few moments later and placed under arrest.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center