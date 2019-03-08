Oklahoma Man Arrested after PCB Stabbing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The Panama City Beach Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jose Jesus Banda of Oklahoma on Thursday night.

The arrest stemmed from a stabbing at the Summit Condominiums around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with stab wounds on his arms.

The suspect left the scene and Banda was found on the property a few moments later and placed under arrest.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance.