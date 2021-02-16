Okaloosa woman charged with child sex abuse

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville woman was arrested Tuesday on charges she sexually abused a young child over a seven month period in 2018, Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputies said.

Katrina Puri, 50, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than twelve and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than sixteen, deputies wrote in a news release.

A caretaker noticed redness on the child during bath time and that the child exhibited sexual behaviors, deputies wrote.

The victim told investigators that Puri touched her inappropriately on a number of occasions, sometimes when she was clothed and sometimes when she was not, deputies wrote.

During an interview Puri denied any sexual abuse took place, they added.