Okaloosa teen killed in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a Fort Walton Beach teenager.

The teen, 15-year-old Quolee Jackson, was shot and killed Monday night near his home on Earl Street at about 11:30 p.m. Callers reported hearing multiple shots.

“OCSO deputies and investigators, with assistance from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses overnight and are continuing their work at this hour,” deputies wrote in a news release.

“These parents are having to endure unspeakable loss and pain due to this senseless violence. As a

community, we must work together to determine who is responsible and bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “We are committed to that mission and ask that anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to please share it immediately.”

Those with information can contact the OCSO directly at 651-7400 but also remember that you can also stay anonymous and use Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers. Callers do not have to give their name and if their information helps lead to an arrest, they can earn a cash reward of up to $3000

Tips can be given to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips Mobile application.