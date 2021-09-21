Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office responds to social media speculation of possible Brian Laundrie sighting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirms it is ‘checking out’ a report of a man caught on a trail camera in Baker, Fla., Tuesday morning.

The post made on social media is going viral with the following description:

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the lookout.”

There is no confirmation that this man is connected to the search for Laundrie.

