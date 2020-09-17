Okaloosa river-bordering communities brace for potentially historic flooding

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As residents in Okaloosa County communities assess the damage to their homes, businesses and neighborhoods, county leaders are warning of potentially historic river-flooding to come.

Towns like Crestview, surrounded by rivers such as the Yellow and Shoal rivers have declared states of emergency ahead of the river-flooding as they prepare to handle the immense amount of water to come from Alabama through the river system, while former-Hurricane Sally treks northeast.

In the meantime, Okaloosa County remains under a curfew through Thursday morning at 6a.m., to prevent people from being needlessly on the road with dangerous flooding conditions during the nighttime hours.

Several residents in the area said they were surprised with the heavy impact Sally had in Okaloosa County, which included roads and parks under water, flooded homes and businesses, bridge closures and downed trees, branches and power lines.