Okaloosa mom charged with infant’s murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged a Fort Walton Beach woman with shooting death of her five-month-old son.

Maria Rodriguez-Barnes, 30, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. on March 25th by a crew of workers who saw Barnes outside her Nissan pickup truck shortly after she shot herself in the torso.

They then discovered five-month-old Jaxxon Rodriguez-Barnes seated in the left rear floorboard of the truck, slumped over a pillow. He had been shot once in the chest.

A search warrant turned up a 9 mm handgun, shell casings, and handwritten notes inside the vehicle. Rodriguez-Barnes had also texted and emailed family members about her pending plans in connection to the infant and herself, officials wrote in a news release.