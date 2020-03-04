Okaloosa man arrested after stomping on roof

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was probably not the view an Okaloosa man was hoping for when a discovered a man on the roof of her sunroom.

The incident began at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday when 25-year old Daniel Forgione climbed onto a rooftop and began stomping around. Along with stomping on the roof Forgione vinyl siding and kicking the chimney repeatedly, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

When the neighbor told Forgione to get down Forgione armed himself with a long pole with a three-pronged garden tool and thrust it at him, deputies wrote.

Deputies added that they had to use pepper spray and a taser to get Forgione off the roof.

After being taken into custody they found a metal tin in his pants pocket that contained suspected fentanyl. Damage to the victim’s home was estimated at $5000.

Forgione is charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

