Okaloosa deputies investigating nightspot shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (OCSO News Release) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an Okaloosa Island club around 4:30 a.m. yesterday.

The 21-year old victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his

thigh. Deputies were called to Club 10 Gentleman’s Club after witnesses reported an SUV hitting a car in the parking lot just prior to a man getting out of the SUV’s passenger side and firing several shots.

The victim was inside the building when deputies arrived.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald

Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by testing the P3 Tips

Mobile application.