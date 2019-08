OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 25-year-old woman’s death after she fell from a fourth floor balcony Wednesday night.

It happened at the Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island, located at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Deputies say the woman fell onto a concrete pool deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.