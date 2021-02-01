With tourist season around the corner, Destin looks to address the traffic congestion that comes with it

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourist season is right around the corner and for Destin locals, that means one thing: traffic.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, the council approved updates on the city’s crosstown connector road that will run from Benning Drive to Gulf Drive.

The project is currently 30% done with revisions from the original design including a downsize from a four-lane road to a two-lane road.

City engineer Donald Smith said the project is meant to give locals an alternative route through Destin than highway 98.

“So when–as we have the 100 days of summer, or as we know now has extended, that gives us an avenue to get to the grocery store, to get home without having to deal with all of the influx of traffic where we normally have,” Smith said.

The road would connect back onto Highway 98 via the Stahlman Avenue intersection. This a major intersection and a cause for concern for some councilmembers due to the high amount of existing traffic that already runs through it.

But congestion isn’t the only traffic problem Destin is looking to address.

Staff also brought up plans to address speeding on Calhoun Avenue, which runs along the North Channel, by adding speed bumps, stop signs or lowering the speed limit.

No decisions were made on this.