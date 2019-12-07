‘The Last Smash’ Tour stops in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than 40 years on stage, the comedian known as Gallagher is on his final tour, ‘The Last Smash.’

On Friday night, he made a stop in Destin to the Village Door Music Hall.

His claim to fame? The ‘sledge-o-matic’ he would use to smash various food items and other materials that would spray all over his audiences.

News 13 caught up with Gallagher ahead of the show and got him talking about his career. He says he came up with his closing act by just watching TV.

“I was just watching a bed-o-matic commercial, I said they ought to call it sledge-o-matic so if it didn’t rhyme, I wouldn’t even have a career,” he said.

His closing act would feature didn’t foods on the menu each time.

“Four thousand times I paid 250 dollars, that’s a million dollars in the food I’ve smashed. I could retire with one million in the bank but I smashed it but we had a good time.”

And as he prepares for his last time on stage, Gallagher says his next move is a position behind the scenes.

“I’ve got 4 big projects. I’ve got some reality shows, a sitcom, and a movie and I have to get out to Hollywood and get those things happening and so I’m going to turn into an executive producer.”

Gallagher is also originally from Tampa and has a degree in Chemical Engineering. He says he only got into comedy because it was something he felt the world needed.

“There were so many scientists and very few good comics that I oughta fill in.”

He says though, he did work in science for some time.

“I’m a subatomic particle physicist. I worked for Allied Chemical, selling their chemicals that go in the laboratories, Baker & Adamson and I also was a chief chemist of a nitric acid plant before I did that and I should be studying the universe.”

Surprisingly though, his first job was in politics back when he was in college.

“I worked for the first republican governor that we had here in Florida, Claude Kirk Jr. He hired me for the summertime to go around and find out what all the college students were doing and then report back, and so I was like a spy.”

