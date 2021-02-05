Teacher charged after having sexual relationship with student

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher today on the charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a student by an authority figure.

35-year-old Hayley Hallmark, a teacher and coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student between August 2018 and August 2020. OCSO Investigators say the victim was 15 when the relationship started.

Hallmark was taken into custody this evening before being transported to the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

The investigation began February 4th after the victim confided in a teacher at Niceville High School. The information was then immediately reported by school officials to the school resource officer.

Hallmark was placed on administrative leave by the Okaloosa County School District the same day.

An OCSO warrant was issued February 5th.

Investigators say the relationship began with texts, and progressed to sexting, before leading to multiple physical encounters at multiple locations.