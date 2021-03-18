Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Fort Walton Beach



Photos of suspect at large in deadly shooting investigation. Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies in Okaloosa County are on the lookout for a suspect after a fatal shooting in the Fort Walton Beach area Wednesday evening.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the victim, Earnest Riggs Jr., 48, in a rental work truck after reports of gunshots in the area.

Investigators said residents reported a man wearing black clothing walking around the area for over an hour before the shooting.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for any information in reference to the photos of the possible suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the person shown above or the shooting is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-641-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS. You can also go online at Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.