Search continues for missing kayaker out of Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The search continues for a missing kayaker who has not been seen since leaving his Gulf Shore Drive condo in Destin on Saturday around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The U.S. Coast guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and others have been searching local waters and beaches.

61-year old David Schink of Minnesota was known to kayak around Destin Harbor, Crab Island, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

He is believed to be wearing a life jacket like the one in the photo.

A family member contacted authorities Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. when Schink had not returned by his usual time. Investigators said he did not take his phone with him.

Investigators said Schink is 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. His hair is currently cut in a “buzz style.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the U.S. Coast Guard.