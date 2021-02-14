Search continues for missing kayaker out of Destin

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The search continues for a missing kayaker who has not been seen since leaving his Gulf Shore Drive condo in Destin on Saturday around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The U.S. Coast guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and others have been searching local waters and beaches.

61-year old David Schink of Minnesota was known to kayak around Destin Harbor, Crab Island, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

He is believed to be wearing a life jacket like the one in the photo.

A family member contacted authorities Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. when Schink had not returned by his usual time. Investigators said he did not take his phone with him.

Investigators said Schink is 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. His hair is currently cut in a “buzz style.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Black History Month Artwalk

Volunteers in Lynn Haven help clean up the Elementary school

Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful prepares for huge event

Feline the Love Adoption Event

Fatal Crash in Calhoun

Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in second impeachment trial

More Local News

Don't Miss