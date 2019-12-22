Santa Claus’ brother visits Lulu’s Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — While it may not be time for Santa Claus to come to town to deliver presents, he’s still accepting Christmas wishlists from his brother, who stopped by Lulu’s Destin restaurant Saturday.

Billy Claus is friends with Lulu’s owner Lucy Buffett. Buffett wrote a children’s book about Billy and read it before his arrival. Billy Claus is allergic to snow and lives on Christmas Island in the Caribbean, but is still able to relay kids’ requests to his brother.

This is the fifth year Claus has come to the restaurant.

“Eventually as you go along, [the kids] realize that Billy is a legitimate Santa Claus character and they trust me, and so then they bring me their list and they’re excited to see me just like they’re excited to see my brother,” Billy Claus said. “I’m proud to do it.”

Buffett attends Billy Claus’ arrival each year.

“What I love about it is they are just so willing to believe and they are so excited for Christmas to come,” she said.

Billy Claus says all Panhandle children are on the nice list, and he has no coal in his sleigh.