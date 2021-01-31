Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest with 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine traffic stop on Saturday in Okaloosa county led to 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone being taken off of the streets.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Steven Copelen with trafficking in heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

Copelen was stopped on Burlburt Road near Fort Walton Beach when a deputy noticed he had an expired car registration.

After an OCSO K-9 alerted on Copelan’s truck, deputies found heroin under the driver’s seat and in the passenger floorboard.

Copelen told deputies the heroin was a chocolate laxative and said he believed the pills to be fake.

