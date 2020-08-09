Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Police investigate a possible hit and run

Okaloosa County
Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent hit and run that critically injured a pedestrian in Destin around 11:30 Saturday night.

A 9-1-1 call came in referencing a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near
Opa Locka Lane.

Deputies found a man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStopper.com, or by the P3 Tips mobile application.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the