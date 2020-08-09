Police investigate a possible hit and run

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent hit and run that critically injured a pedestrian in Destin around 11:30 Saturday night.

A 9-1-1 call came in referencing a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near

Opa Locka Lane.

Deputies found a man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStopper.com, or by the P3 Tips mobile application.