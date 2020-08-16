Pedestrian versus vehicle car accident kills 1

NAVARRE, Fla. (WMBB) — A man trying to cross State Road 189 near Carmel Drive Saturday night got hit by a car and died.

The man, 72, was not using the crosswalk as he tried to dart across the road, according to the incident report. A driver traveling north on State Road 189 did not see him and hit the man with the front right corner of his vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old resident of Vaparaiso, Fla., was travelling alone and sustained no injuries.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and died.