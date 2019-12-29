One injured in Okaloosa Co. shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Deputies received a 911 call just after 2:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. The shooting happened on Cat Mar Road east of Niceville.

One person was injured and is being treated at the hospital.

Investigators believe Richard Grice, 16, may have information about the incident, and are trying to locate him.

If you have information on the shooting or Grice’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com. or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.