Once submerged, Okaloosa Island’s roads are on their way to recovery

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — As Hurricane Sally pummeled Okaloosa County earlier this week, Okaloosa Island saw severe damages and feet of flooding.

The island’s submerged roads were closed off to the surrounding areas because of the imminent danger but as cleanup of the storm continues, the bridges have reopened.

The water has receded over the past couple of days making the roads drivable.

“There were several houses down the island farther though that had water farther up to the house and looked like they may have gotten some flooding,” said Katie Sharon, Okaloosa Island resident.

There is still some flooding along Highway 98 and in parts of Okaloosa Island.

Flooding is still causing some traffic disruptions but the bridges on and off Okaloosa Island are open and the roads are passable.

“Would have rather had air conditioning,” said Wes Pickard, Okaloosa Island resident. “But, you know, it wasn’t that bad.”

Hundreds of thousands are still without power across the Panhandle and we’ve seen evidence of that on Okaloosa Island with downed power lines, damaged structures and debris from this storm.

“The walls were shaking. At one point in the middle of the night, our picture frames fell off the wall in the hallway. I had no idea it had gotten that bad,” Sharon said. “Then the next morning even the windows were vibrating.”

“It was really intense,” she added.