Missing Okaloosa County child found

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — 13-year-old Aiden Howey has been found and returned home safely to his family.

A homeowner on Lakeview Street spotted him around 4:30 p.m. and called the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Aiden had run towards a lake and was hiding but deputies found him.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office still looking for missing 13-year-old with autism

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The search continues for 13-year old Aiden Howey in the Shoffner Boulevard area near Crestview. Howey is reported to be autistic.

Aiden was last seen leaving home this morning by a security camera but did not return.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and tracking K9s have been out throughout the day.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Aiden has been spotted a few times but then runs into woods.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in that area to please check around their homes, especially in any sheds and/or outbuildings.

Aiden had been seen running from a shed in the area earlier Saturday afternoon.

If you see Aiden you’re urged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850- 689-5705.

February 07 2021 05:30 pm