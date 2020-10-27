Okaloosa County preps for potential flooding from Zeta impacts

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — With Tropical Storm Zeta expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, Okaloosa County officials say they are not exactly sure what to expect in terms of conditions.

Officials advise residents to stay out of the water and stay aware of developing conditions.

County Public Information Officer Christopher Saul said that flooding is always on their minds because of the three major rivers that run through the county.

He added that it is a good time to be proactive with hurricane prep by stocking up on supplies and preparing your yard.

“Stock up on all the goods you might need for hurricane-force- or tropical-storm-force winds or rain,” said Saul. “Be aware of what your situation is in terms of flooding to make sure that you can be ready, come here and bring a shovel to get some sand and to keep your house dry.”

Sandbags are available at the following locations: