Okaloosa County authorities searching for shooting suspects

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside of a home on Bennett’s End Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to a call of shots fired around 2:00 p.m. when they found 28-year-old Stoney Mathis dead in front of his house.

Investigators said Mathis was shot multiple times and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The sheriff’s office also received reports of a silver/gray Kia Soul with two black men inside and a dark gray sedan seen in the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.