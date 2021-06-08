Okaloosa County authorities searching for shooting suspects

Okaloosa County
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside of a home on Bennett’s End Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to a call of shots fired around 2:00 p.m. when they found 28-year-old Stoney Mathis dead in front of his house.

Investigators said Mathis was shot multiple times and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The sheriff’s office also received reports of a silver/gray Kia Soul with two black men inside and a dark gray sedan seen in the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Morning Weather: 6-8-21

Okaloosa County shooting

A manhunt is over in Walton County after 5-days, and the suspect says he was ready to go to jail

Remains of Tuskegee Airman returned to the Panhandle

Poplar Springs annual basketball team camp makes its return after pandemic

BDS to revise dress code policy

More Local News

Don't Miss