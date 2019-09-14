Officials investigate Friday night fatal crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 55-year-old man is dead after a crash Friday night in Okaloosa County.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say Douglas Hand of Laurel Hill was traveling north on State Road 85 approaching Auburn Road around 9:50 Friday night.

Officials say 22-year-old Brian Rodgers, of Crestview, was attempting to cross Auburn Road, entering the direct path of Hand.

The report says Hand attempted to avoid the collision but his vehicle was hit on the left side.

Hand died at the scene from his injuries.

Rodgers was unharmed.

Initial reports say the accident is not alcohol-related.

The investigation is ongoing.