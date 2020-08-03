Man dies after deputies say he dove into shallow water at Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a Fort Walton Beach man died after reportedly diving into waters on the northwest side of Crab Island.

It happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that Craig Hanrahan, 40, dove off the center console boat and began floating face down.

The water is typically two to three feet deep in that general area.

Deputies said he was loaded onto a pontoon boat and rushed to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Georgia man was critically injured in a similar incident back in June at Crab Island.