(WMBB) — A man has been charged in a June murder case in Okaloosa County.

Emanuel Lamar Colley has been charged with first degree premeditated murder in the death of Christopher Broxon.

Broxon was found on his front porch with a deep cut on his neck and a stab wound on his chest on June 23.

Colley is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.