Man arrested for burglary after entering home through dog door

Okaloosa County
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man Wednesday after they found him hiding in a bathroom in a home he had gotten into through a dog door.

Police responded to Hollywood Boulevard about a burglary.

Once inside the home, police found 49-year-old David Starks in the bathroom. Starks told police he entered the residence through the dog door and took two guitars, which were found by the fence outside.

Starks is charged with burglary to an occupied structure. He is also a suspect in another burglary case which is still being investigated by police.

