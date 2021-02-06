Last year, COVID-19 exacerbated domestic violence while bringing resource fundraising to a standstill

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the COVID-19 pandemic forges on, another pandemic wages in it’s shadow. This shadow pandemic is the rise of domestic violence as people are forced to quarantine.

Worldwide, COVID-19 lockdowns have exacerbated domestic abuse. Over the past year, News 13 has reported on rising domestic abuse calls in Bay, Jackson and the surrounding counties compared to pre-pandemic years. That’s why organizations like Shelter House need your support.

“You don’t have to have a police report, it doesn’t have to be physical in order to access our services. So if you’re sitting at home, you’re feeling threatened, you’re feeling unsafe, you’re feeling financially controlled, or someone that doesn’t let you practice a religion or is socially isolating,” said Rosalyn Wik, Shelter House CEO.

Shelter House serves victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

“We know that with the pandemic there are so many individuals out there who have not had the same access to services whether it’s because they’re quarantining or because they’re at home with their abuser in an unsafe situation,” Wik said. “We’ve not been able to have the same hospital response, so we know there are people out there that need our services and are not able to get them.”

Saturday, it hosted its fourth annual Palate and Palette fundraiser, the organization’s first in-person fundraiser in almost a year due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

“In previous years we’ve had hundreds of people in a room, all together, sharing tables and getting to know one another in the community and this year with COVID we did put a lot of safety precautions in place,” Wik said.

Wik adds that Shelter House’s in-person facility has seen a decrease in users due to people’s anxieties over living in a communal space during COVID-19. She said the number of cases also ebbs and flows in reaction to national events or political anxieties like the election or the Capitol Riots, and that the cases Shelter House is seeing tend to be more violent.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick in our legal services. So we have a team of attorneys that do strictly injunction for protection orders with Okaloosa and Walton County Court,” Wik said. “And we know it’s because people are finding a way to be safe.”

If you feel unsafe, reach out to Shelter House, or your area’s resource: