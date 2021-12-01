Jackson Co. man arrested and charged after series of hit-and-runs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Campbellton man was arrested after being allegedly involved in several hit-and-run accidents in Okaloosa County.

A witness to some of the accidents in Baker reached out to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol to report the suspect’s car description.

Courtesy Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to pull over the suspect, 57-year-old James Sullivan, on Wednesday morning on Highway 90 when he reportedly refused to stop.

Once deputies were able to arrest Sullivan, he reportedly refused to give his name or information to law enforcement.

Sullivan was charged with fleeing and eluding lights and sirens, and resisting arrest without violence.

The FHP is still investigating the hit-and-run accidents.