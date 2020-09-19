Hurricane Sally leaves damage behind in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — While the storm may be over here in Destin the cleanup is not.

As heavy rain and strong winds from hurricane sally whipped through the area earlier this week, its effects are evident in several places.

At Palmetto Plaza, a waterspout came through the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving some business owners unable to work.

“It was horror,” said Amanda Mazar-Schmidt, business owner. “I actually heard the water spout. I live not too far from here so I had heard a tornado, or something.”

“We had a leak that came in but I mean it looks a lot worse than it is,” she added Granted, some of the business on top really got it bad. I believe the florist a the end, he’s not able to work out of his business.”

Destin officials say the harbor in general took on a lot of water over the course of hurricane sally.

At Harborwalk Village, the stage which used to be covered by a scaffolding is now completely ripped out. But it looks like plans for repairs are on their way.

Docks were pounded in leaving boats stranded and homes experienced some flooding.

But cleanup throughout the city is well underway and moving quickly.

In Destin. Miabelle Salzano.