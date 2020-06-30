Georgia man hospitalized after diving off boat on Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man stopped breathing after he jumped off a pontoon boat and hit his head on the bottom of Crab Island near Destin Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men on the boat with him quickly pulled him from the water and began CPR.

Deputies say he told the men he could not feel his arms just before he lost consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital where his current status is unknown.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wants to share these safety tips from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons:

– Never dive into shallow water. Always inspect the depth of the water to make sure it is deep enough for diving.

– If you have any doubt, enter feet first always.

– Never dive into above-ground pools.

– Do not drink alcohol before or during swimming, diving, or boating. Alcohol affects balance, coordination and judgment.