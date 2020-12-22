FWB authorities seek assistance in hit-and-run case

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach authorities are asking for help from the public after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Officers said at around 5:30 p.m., they responded to a call regarding someone in the roadway near the Raceway gas station on Miracle Strip Parkway.

According to police, David Hayes, 63, of Fort Walton Beach was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Video surveillance shows a newer-model, red mustang striking Hayes and fleeing the scene, traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway.

Please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at (850) 833-9546 with any information about this case.

